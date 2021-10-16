U.S. to require COVID vaccination for foreign travelers from Nov. 8

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will require coronavirus vaccination for foreign travelers entering the country by air or land, with the measure set to take effect Nov. 8, the White House said Friday. The announcement marks a shift from current bans limiting entry for non-U.S. citizens from China, Europe and some other countries to a vaccine requirement for all foreign air travelers. White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted that the new policy will apply to both international air travel and land travel. Travelers will not be required to quarantine upon entry into the United States. As the p...