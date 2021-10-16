Peach Aviation to offer unlimited travel passes to revive tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Low-cost carrier Peach Aviation Ltd. will offer an unlimited travel pass that will allow holders to take any of the airline's domestic flights for one month in an effort to revive the tourism industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The Osaka-based company will begin selling a total of 150 passes from noon on Tuesday with the price ranging from 19,800 yen ($170) to 39,800 yen depending on different options, after Japan eased travel restrictions following a decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Pass holders will be able to board on all 33 domestic routes offered by the carrier in November...