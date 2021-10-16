FEATURE: Variety of frozen food vending machines proving a hit amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Unique vending machines selling frozen food ranging from slices of fish to Swiss rolls have been gaining popularity in northern Japan, providing a new source of income for pandemic-hit businesses while allowing customers to purchase goods without the risk of contracting COVID-19. One vending machine, installed by fish wholesaler Chibasuisan in a residential area of Sapporo on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, supplies boneless slices of fish such as salmon and mackerel priced from 300 yen ($2.70) to 1,500 yen. "It's nice to be able to take your time to decide what to get without having...