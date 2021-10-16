Baseball: Sawamura flat in MLB playoff debut as Astros beat Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura made his major league postseason debut for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, struggling to get one out in a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead in a three-run third at Minute Maid Park, sparked by a Kike Hernandez leadoff home run, but a two-run Jose Altuve homer in the sixth and a Carlos Correa solo blast in the seventh launched the Astros back on top. One of eight pitchers for Boston, who got 2-2/3 innings from starter Chris Sale, the 33-year-old Sawamura took the mound to start t...