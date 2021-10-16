Soccer: Kobe edge Fukuoka on Douglas' late winner

Newsfrom Japan

Douglas headed in the 86th-minute winner as Vissel Kobe claimed a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Avispa Fukuoka in the J-League top flight on Saturday, retaining control of the battle for a final top-three spot. Left-back Ryo Hatsuse's cross found the Brazilian at the far post at Noevir Stadium, where the forward soared high to meet it and scored off the post to spark wild celebrations by the home team and fans. The win took Vissel to 60 points as they seek automatic qualification for the next season's Asian Champions League, three ahead of their next league opponents Nagoya Grampus, the only J...