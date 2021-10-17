Plastic additives found in 52% of seabirds around the globe: study

Newsfrom Japan

More than half the world's seabirds have accumulated plastic chemical components in their bodies, a recent study by an international team of researchers showed, highlighting a worrying trend regarding the impact of plastic pollution on marine fauna. The joint study, conducted by 18 universities and research institutes in Japan and six other countries, analyzed an oil secreted from the preen gland just above the tail of 145 seabirds from 32 species in 16 different locations around the world, detecting plastic additives in 76 or them, or 52 percent. "Ingestion of plastic by seabirds is growing o...