Japanese Princess Mako visits palace for her last imperial rite

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Princess Mako on Sunday visited the Imperial Palace to attend an annual ritual ceremony, her last as an imperial family member as she is scheduled to marry her commoner boyfriend later this month. Princess Mako, 29, whose fiance Kei Komuro returned from the United States last month, entered the palace by car with her younger sister, Princess Kako. Sitting side by side in the back seat, the princesses opened the window to wave with a smile at people who had gathered along the road in the rain. Komuro, 30, who left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University's law school,...