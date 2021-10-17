Japan's PM Kishida visits crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday visited the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for the first time since taking office to inspect progress in decommissioning it. Kishida told executives of the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., that decommissioning is a "prerequisite for reconstruction" of Japan's northeastern region, devastated by a magnitude-9.0 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis in 2011. "I would like you to work steadily by valuing a relationship of trust with the local community," said Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4 after win...