Soccer: Last J-League side Grampus eliminated in ACL q'finals

Nagoya Grampus lost 3-0 to South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on Sunday, becoming the last Japanese club to exit the tournament. Grampus were aiming to reach the ACL semifinals for the first time since 2009, but their campaign ended in disappointment against an outfit they had beaten by the same margin and drawn against in the group stage. The J-League side wasted two great opportunities in the first half before their performance dramatically dipped in the second at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in South Korea. They were eventually overrun by their opponents, ...