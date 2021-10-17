Baseball: Rookie Watanabe outduels Tanaka, Lions narrowly beat Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yutaro Watanabe threw six scoreless innings, and Takeya Nakamura launched a two-run home run Sunday for the Seibu Lions, who survived a late rally to beat Pacific League rivals the Rakuten Eagles 6-5. Watanabe (4-4) exited with the fifth-place Lions in command 6-0 at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi before a three-run blast from Tsuyoshi Yamasaki brought the Eagles back into the contest in the seventh. A two-run rally in the final frame threatened to undo Watanabe's work before Ryosuke Moriwaki replaced Reed Garret with two out and the bases loaded. The righty coaxed a flyout from Eigoro Mogi...