Soccer: Watanabe double hands Oita vital win over Sendai

Newsfrom Japan

Arata Watanabe scored a brace Sunday as Oita Trinita boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Vegalta Sendai in the J-League first division. Forward Watanabe slotted home the rebound in the 50th minute at Showa Denko Dome after Kohei Isa's effort was saved, then buried a penalty 10 minutes later following a foul by Vegalta keeper Jakub Slowik. The bottom four clubs will drop down to the J2 without playoffs at the end of this season, restoring the J-League top flight to the normal 18 teams after relegation was halted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Oit...