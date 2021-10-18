Tokyo stocks open slightly lower after Nikkei's 2-week high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Monday with investors moving to lock in gains following the benchmark Nikkei index's rise to a two-week high late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 76.45 points, or 0.26 percent, from Friday to 28,992.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.86 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,018.07. Decliners were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and farm and fishery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.33-34 yen compared with 114.20-30 yen in New York an...