Princess Mako's boyfriend pays visit to her parents before marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Princess Mako's boyfriend Kei Komuro visited the Akasaka Estate to meet her parents Monday ahead of their marriage later this month, as the couple reunited for the first time in more than three years. Komuro, 30, is believed to have explained to Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko his response to an unresolved financial dispute involving his mother that led to their marriage being postponed for nearly three years. The princess's university sweetheart came back to Japan last month from the United States, where he has been working at a law firm since graduating from law school. He is b...