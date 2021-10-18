Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 19: -- Official campaigning to start for Oct. 31 general election. -- Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies annual electronics and IT show to be held online through Oct. 22 -- Peach Aviation to offer unlimited travel pass that will allow holders to take any of the airline's domestic flights for one month from Nov. 1 at noon.