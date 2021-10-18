Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in following rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Monday morning as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a two-week high late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 80.97 points, or 0.28 percent, from Friday to 28,987.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.40 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,016.53. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, farm and fishery, and precision instrument issues.