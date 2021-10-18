Mitsubishi to invest 2 tril. yen to achieve carbon neutrality

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. said Monday it will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.5 billion) by fiscal 2030 in projects related to energy transformation to help realize a carbon neutral society. About half of the investment is expected to cover the initiative to promote renewable energy, with a focus also on next-generation energy such as hydrogen and ammonia, the company said. It will continue to invest in the area of liquefied natural gas in a bid to secure an energy source during the transition to a carbon neutral society. Mitsubishi is aiming to halve greenhouse gas emissions by fisca...