Basketball: Watanabe set to make Raptors' opening night roster

Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe is all but assured of a spot on the Toronto Raptors' opening night roster after the NBA team announced its final preseason cut on Sunday. Toronto trimmed its roster to the league maximum 15 players, including two two-way players, by waiving forward Ishmael Wainwright, indicating Watanabe made the cut with forwards Sam Dekker and Isaac Bonga. The 27-year-old Watanabe gave a strong showing with 10 points and 7 rebounds in his only preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 before being rested due to a left calf strain. His contract will be guaranteed i...