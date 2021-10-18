Japan to begin trials of COVID-19 vaccine, test proof at eateries

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Monday it will begin conducting trials this week using proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test results at eateries in preparation for another possible wave of infections this winter. The trials, aimed at maintaining economic activity while preventing the spread of infections, will allow individuals presenting such proof to eat in larger groups and eateries to extend their opening hours, with many local governments continuing to implement preventive steps after a state of emergency covering Tokyo and 18 prefectures was lifted on Oct. 1. The trials will begin...