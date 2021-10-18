AOTS, NTT Docomo testing 5G-based remote training solutions

Newsfrom Japan

The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships, a Japanese organization for human resources development, NTT Docomo Inc. and a Thai unit of the mobile operator have agreed on a tie-up for a trial of remote technical training using 5G network solutions. The association, known as AOTS, NTT Docomo and Bangkok-based Mobile Innovation Co. said they aim to help develop industrial human resources via remote practical training and technical guidance by using the two firms' 5G-related technologies and services. The trial began Thursday and runs through March 31 next yea...