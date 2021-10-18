Tokyo stocks fall as caution over recent rises offset U.S. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday as caution over chasing the upside from the Nikkei index's rise to a two-week high offset the positive impact of solid U.S. gains late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 43.17 points, or 0.15 percent, from Friday at 29,025.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.70 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 2,019.23. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, farm and fishery, and precision instrument issues.