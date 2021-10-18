Sony unit fined by China over planned product release on war anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

The Chinese unit of Sony Group Corp. has been fined 1 million yuan ($155,400) after its Japanese parent planned to release new products on the anniversary of the start of the Sino-Japanese War, according to Chinese authorities. The Chinese market regulator said Sony's plan to release new products on the anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident on July 7 hurt the dignity of Chinese citizens. Sony posted an advertisement online on June 30 saying it would release new products on July 7. After criticism grew in China, the Japanese company deleted the advertisement and apologized. A skirmish b...