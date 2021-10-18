China denies report on nuclear-capable hypersonic missile launch

Newsfrom Japan

China on Monday denied a Financial Times report that it test-launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, saying it was a routine test to verify technology to reuse a spacecraft. The newspaper reported Saturday that the Chinese military fired a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space before cruising down toward its target, citing five people familiar with the test. But claiming that the test was for spacecraft reusable technology, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing, "Many companies in the world have been...