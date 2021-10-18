Toyota to build battery plant in U.S., output to start in 2025

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will build an automotive battery plant in the United States to expand its local supply chain for lithium-ion batteries, with production slated to begin in 2025. Toyota Motor North America Inc. and trading firm Toyota Tsusho Corp. will set up a new company for the battery plant that will see an investment of $1.29 billion to 2031. Details such as location and production capacity will be announced later, the Japanese automaker said. Toyota said last month it would invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. Of that total, the company sai...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society