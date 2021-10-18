Toyota to build battery plant in U.S., output to start in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will build an automotive battery plant in the United States to expand its local supply chain for lithium-ion batteries, with production slated to begin in 2025. Toyota Motor North America Inc. and trading firm Toyota Tsusho Corp. will set up a new company for the battery plant that will see an investment of $1.29 billion to 2031. Details such as location and production capacity will be announced later, the Japanese automaker said. Toyota said last month it would invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. Of that total, the company sai...