Baseball: Ito keeps Carp at bay as Tigers retain pennant hopes

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Rookie Masashi Ito hurled seven innings of four-hit ball Monday as the Hanshin Tigers edged the Hiroshima Carp 2-1 to move within 2-1/2 games of the Central League lead. Ito (9-7) struck out five without issuing a walk in a 90-pitch effort at Koshien Stadium as the Tigers edged closer to the CL-leading Yakult Swallows, who they face from Tuesday in a two-game series. "It was a game we couldn't lose, but I concentrated on my pitching," said the left-hander after winning a pitching duel with Kuri Allen (12-8), who allowed two runs, one earned, both on sacrifice flies. Ito had a perfect first fou...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News