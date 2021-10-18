Baseball: Ito keeps Carp at bay as Tigers retain pennant hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Masashi Ito hurled seven innings of four-hit ball Monday as the Hanshin Tigers edged the Hiroshima Carp 2-1 to move within 2-1/2 games of the Central League lead. Ito (9-7) struck out five without issuing a walk in a 90-pitch effort at Koshien Stadium as the Tigers edged closer to the CL-leading Yakult Swallows, who they face from Tuesday in a two-game series. "It was a game we couldn't lose, but I concentrated on my pitching," said the left-hander after winning a pitching duel with Kuri Allen (12-8), who allowed two runs, one earned, both on sacrifice flies. Ito had a perfect first fou...