Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. tech share gains, Japan policy hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, boosted by overnight gains in the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, while hopes grew for additional steps to aid the economy as campaigning for Japan's Oct. 31 general election began. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 209.63 points, or 0.72 percent, from Monday to 29,235.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.63 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,027.86. Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ...