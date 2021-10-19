Japan's key electronics fair opens with spotlight on low-carbon techs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's major annual electronics show involving more than 300 companies opened Tuesday, with the spotlight on cutting-edge technologies designed to achieve carbon neutrality. As was the case last year, organizers decided to hold the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies online as a precaution against the coronavirus. The event through Friday, under the theme of "Toward Society 5.0 with the New Normal," is accessible by the public with pre-registration. Rechargeable batteries to store renewable energy and carbon recycling technologies are among exhibited products that may help Japan and ...