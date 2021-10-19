Tokyo stocks rise in morning on upbeat U.S. tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning on overnight gains in the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, while hopes for additional stimulus measures in Japan continued to support sentiment as campaigning began for the Oct. 31 general election. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 187.58 points, or 0.65 percent, from Monday to 29,213.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.82 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,024.05. Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation, and information and communication issues.