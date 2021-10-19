Gov't determines NTT Docomo system failure was "serious incident"

Newsfrom Japan

A major system outage that affected Japan's largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. last week constitutes a "serious incident" under the telecommunications law and the communications ministry is considering issuing an administrative order, ministry officials said Tuesday. NTT Docomo will be required to report to the ministry by Nov. 13 the cause of the failure, which left some 2 million customers without voice and data services at one point, and measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, the officials said. The law on telecommunications business stipulates that for a call ...