Teijin unit to begin recycled polyester chip production in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Teijin Frontier Co. will start producing recycled polyester chips made from locally procured plastic bottle flakes in Thailand in January for high-quality polyester long fiber products. The Osaka-based firm under the wing of major textile maker Teijin Ltd. said it will build a manufacturing facility for the recycled products at a plant run by Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Ltd., in Pathumthani Province, north of Bangkok. Production will begin in January with a plan to have an annual output capacity of 7,000 tons in the 2025 business year. Teijin Frontier did not release how much it will invest in...