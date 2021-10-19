Baseball: Sawamura bounces back as Red Sox take command of ALCS

Newsfrom Japan

Following a flat start to his first major league postseason, Hirokazu Sawamura got the job done on Monday, helping the Boston Red Sox rout the Houston Astros 12-3 and take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series. The right-handed reliever took the mound in the ninth and sealed the win with a 1-2-3 inning, moving past an unhappy outing in Friday's 5-4 Game 1 loss in Houston, where he struggled to get a single out and allowed a costly run. Entering with the Red Sox all but assured victory, Sawamura was under less pressure than in Game 1, but the 33-year-old felt a big responsibilit...