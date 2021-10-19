Tokyo stocks rise on firm tech shares, domestic earnings in focus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained on Tuesday, lifted by firm technology shares, though they moved in a tight range in the afternoon as investors awaited corporate earnings reports starting next week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 190.06 points, or 0.65 percent, from Monday at 29,215.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.34 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 2,026.57. Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation, and information and communication issues.