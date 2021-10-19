Baseball: Hawks' Senga hurls gem to tame pennant-chasing Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga tossed seven-plus innings of one-hit ball Tuesday as the SoftBank Hawks hammered the Lotte Marines 6-0 and knocked them off the top of the Pacific League standings. Senga (9-3) flirted with a no-hitter until Yudai Fujioka opened the eighth inning with an infield single at PayPay Dome. The right-hander was hooked after issuing his fourth walk of the night against his next batter in a 106-pitch effort. After five perfect innings by Senga, the Hawks finally rewarded their starter in the four-run sixth. With two on and two outs, Yuki Yanagita's RBI infield single drove in the first run...