U.S. gov't urges Kawasaki Heavy to inspect carriages over derailment

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. transportation authorities have called on Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. to launch a prompt inspection of its carriages over a recent derailment incident in the Washington subway system. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority also suspended the use of Kawasaki Heavy's 7000-series train cars on Monday, saying it will continue subway operations using different carriages until the safety of the type involved in the incident is confirmed. A train on the Blue Line of the Washington subway system derailed on Oct. 12 with 187 passengers on board. Although no fat...