Tokyo stocks open higher on strong Wall Street, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday on upbeat U.S. shares overnight, while export-related issues were boosted by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 176.24 points, or 0.60 percent, from Tuesday to 29,391.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.81 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,035.38. Gainers were led by securities house, information and communication, and electric appliance issues. The U.S. dollar rose to the mid-114 yen range in early Tokyo trading, hitting its h...