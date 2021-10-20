Tokyo stocks gain in morning on strong Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Wednesday morning as investor sentiment was supported by overnight advances in U.S. shares driven by major U.S. firms' upbeat earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 45.99 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday to 29,261.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,029.68. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and securities house issues.