Consulting arm of Japan's Hokkoku Bank group sets up Thai unit

Newsfrom Japan

A management consulting firm of Japan's Hokkoku Bank group has launched its first overseas unit in Thailand and is preparing to set up another in Vietnam. CC Innovation Ltd., which operates under Hokkoku Financial Holdings Inc., said the company formed Thai CC Innovation Co. in Bangkok on Monday with a capital of 8 million baht (about $240,000). Thai CC Innovation has five staffers -- four Thais and a Japanese. It offers services adapted to the individual needs of clients according to the progress in their overseas business plans in close coordination with parent CC Innovation. CC Innovation s...