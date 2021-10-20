Tokyo stocks eke out gains as tech selling dampens sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday, as sentiment boosted by stronger-than-expected earnings from major U.S. firms overnight was dampened by selling in high-tech issues following higher U.S. Treasury yields. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 40.03 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday at 29,255.55. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.10 points, or 0.05 percent, higher at 2,027.67. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and securities house issues.