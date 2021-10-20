FEATURE: Families, groups seek seclusion in renovated villas amid COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese lodging businesses struggling to recover from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have been offering exclusive use of vacation homes and other facilities to those looking for a safe home-away-from-home experience amid COVID-19. Many properties are remodeled homes or company dormitories that had been left vacant or become dilapidated, and with bookings accepted from only one party for the entire facility per day, they make unique retreats for people seeking seclusion. The facilities are quietly gaining popularity, mainly among families making steady requests for reservations...