Japan visitors down 99.2% in Sept. from 2019 due to border controls

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in September was down 99.2% from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 to 17,700 amid continued travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday. Compared with a year earlier, the number rose 29.3%, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. It dropped below 20,000 for the first time in three months following spikes in arrivals in July and August due to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. International tourism continues to be affected by COVID-19, but following an increase in global vaccination rates, ...