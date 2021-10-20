Baseball: Swallows inch toward title in riveting tie with Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

The Central League-leading Yakult Swallows tied the second-place Hanshin Tigers 0-0 in a scintillating pitcher's duel on Wednesday that trimmed Yakult's magic number to clinch the pennant to three. In the final regular-season meeting between the clubs, Tigers right-hander Joe Gunkel was razor sharp as he struck out nine while allowing four singles but no walks over 7-2/3 innings at Koshien Stadium. Three of his strikeouts came against cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami, whose 39 home runs are tied for the league lead. Swallows lefty Keiji Takahashi was nearly as good, striking out eight over sev...