Tokyo area set to end COVID-19 restrictions on eateries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures are set to lift COVID-19 restrictions on dining establishments from next week amid a steady decline in the number of infections, officials said Wednesday. Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures decided to no longer place any restrictions on dining establishments serving alcohol or their operating hours from Monday. They will also remove limits on the number of customers who can visit eateries at the same time. The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to make its decision after hearing opinions at a meeting Thursday. Nationwide infections peaked at ...