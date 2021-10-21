Tokyo stocks open lower on weak U.S. tech shares, crude oil rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, while a rise in crude oil futures to a seven-year high weighed on the market on concerns over its effects on domestic corporate profits. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 185.81 points, or 0.64 percent, from Wednesday to 29,069.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,020.09. Decliners were led by air transportation, electric appliance, and precision instrument is...