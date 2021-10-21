Ex-U.S. envoy Hagerty slams Japan's justice system over Nissan case

Newsfrom Japan

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty on Wednesday accused Japan of what he called an "inhumane" justice system, citing the ongoing case of a former Nissan Motor Co. executive who was arrested along with his boss Carlos Ghosn in 2018 in Japan over financial misconduct allegations. Hagerty, now a Senator representing Tennessee, highlighted the plight of Greg Kelly, who is currently on trial in Japan, during a confirmation hearing for U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel. Kelly, who is from the southern state, has pleaded not guilty. Noting that Kelly's defense attorneys plan ...