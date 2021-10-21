Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech shares, oil price rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, as overnight losses on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index pushed down high-tech shares, while rising crude oil futures stirred concerns over domestic corporate profits. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 93.84 points, or 0.32 percent, from Wednesday to 29,161.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.39 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,023.28. Decliners were led by air transportation, food, and precision instrument issues.