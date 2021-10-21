Trading in debt-laden China Evergrande shares resumes in Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Trading in China Evergrande Group shares resumed in Hong Kong on Thursday after being suspended Oct. 4 amid mounting fears about a potential default by the debt-laden major property developer. But there remain concerns about the wide-ranging impacts of a possible bankruptcy by Evergrande, whose liabilities have swelled to around 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion), given that it must continue to make massive interest payments on bonds. On Wednesday, Evergrande said it has formally abandoned plans to sell a stake in one of its key units and said it has applied for the resumption of trading on the Ho...