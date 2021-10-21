Tokyo stocks drop on weak tech shares, concerns over crude oil rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Thursday on weak tech shares and concerns about the impact on corporate profits of a continued rise in crude oil prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 546.97 points, or 1.87 percent, from Wednesday at 28,708.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.86 points, or 1.32 percent, lower at 2,000.81. Every industry category lost ground, led by air transportation, and electric appliance issues.