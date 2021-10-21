New Zealand, Britain strike free trade deal

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand and Britain have sealed a free trade deal that will reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday. The agreement in principle was secured in a video call between Ardern and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Wednesday, following 16 months of negotiations. "This new trade deal is the cherry on the top of a long and lasting partnership between the United Kingdom and New Zealand," Johnson said. "It is good for both our economies, boosting jobs and growth as we build back better from the pandemic." The comprehensive deal...