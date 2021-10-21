Baseball: Costly error keeps Carp alive as CL-leading Swallows crash

Newsfrom Japan

A three-run error triggered a seven-run inning and sparked the fourth-place Hiroshima Carp to an 11-7 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows that threw the pennant race into confusion on Thursday. Hiroshima's win at Jingu Stadium kept their slim playoff hopes alive and threw a lifeline to the second-place Hanshin Tigers, whose pennant prospects looked all but over last weekend. Trailing 6-3 in the seventh inning, the Carp got two on with no outs against lefty Kazuto Taguchi (5-9). Swallows center fielder Yasutaka Shiomi charged a hard smash up the middle from rookie Koki Ugusa but...