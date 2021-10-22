Thailand to allow tourists from 46 countries without quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand will allow travelers from a total of 46 countries including Japan to visit the country without a quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, with the policy set to take effect Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed Thursday on Facebook. Visitors must show proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departing for Thailand, and they will also be tested upon arrival. The premier said last week that the Thai government would initially drop the quarantine requirement for visitors from 10 countries considered to be low-risk for virus spread. T...