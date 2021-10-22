U.S. shared-office provider WeWork goes public on NYSE

Economy

U.S. shared-office provider WeWork Inc., in which Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. invests through the Vision Fund, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after a postponement of more than two years. Following the previous day's $9 billion merger with BowX Acquisition Co., WeWork finished its first trading day with a share price of $11.78, about 13 percent higher than the closing price of the special-purpose acquisition company on Wednesday. The listing came after WeWork postponed its initial public offering in 2019 amid investor concerns about the financial performance and gove...
Kyodo News

